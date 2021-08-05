Four Juveniles Charged With Vehicle Burglaries In Molino And Cantonment; Four Guns Seized

August 5, 2021

Four juveniles were arrested in connection with vehicle burglaries in Cantonment and Molino.

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in progress on the 2000-block of Winners Circle. Once on scene, deputies obtained video surveillance showing one of the suspects entering the victim’s vehicle.

Deputies began circling the area and found a vehicle with a scarf covering the tag. Four armed individuals were located inside the vehicle, and one of them was identified as the suspect from the surveillance video, according to ECSO.

Amadeus Rivers, 17; Kenai Daughtry, 16; Javis Dortch, 17; and Jaylen Betts, 16 were each charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license, armed vehicle burglary on the 2000-block of Winners Circle and vehicle burglary on the 6200-block of Crest Way. River and Dortch were also charged with two counts each of grand theft of a firearm..

Inside the vehicle, deputies located a stolen wallet from a separate vehicle burglary that took place on the 6200-block of Crest Way in Molino and four firearms. Two of the firearms had been stolen from outside Escambia County.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 