Florida’s Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Continues

Florida’s 10-day back to school sales tax holiday continues through Monday August 9.

During the sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

For complete details from the Florida Department of Revenue, click or tap here.