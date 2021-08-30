Florida Utility Crews To Help With Louisiana Power Restoration

Florida Power & Light Company, the parent company of Gulf Power, is deploying employees and contractors to support power restoration after Hurricane Ida. A team of more than 750 employees and contractors will assist Entergy Louisiana and Cleco with their restoration.

“As Floridians who have faced dangerous hurricanes like Andrew and Michael before, we understand how critical it is to have support from other utilities during restoration events,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy. “Just as our neighboring utilities have come to Florida to support us, we will be there for our brothers and sisters in need, getting their communities back up and running safely. Hurricane Ida is a very dangerous storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the storm’s path.”

The workers, who began their journey Sunday morning, will travel to Louisiana to help wherever they are needed.