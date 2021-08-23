Florida Pump Prices Face Downward Pressure As Futures Plummet

Florida gas prices are down three cents from a week ago and are about to slip even lower, unless futures prices can recover from sharp declines last week, according to AAA.

Florida gas prices are now averaging $2.98 per gallon.

The price of U.S. crude dropped nearly 10% last week, settling $6 per barrel less than the week before. Meanwhile, gasoline futures dropped 24 cents (12%). Wholesale gasoline prices haven’t been this low since April, when the average price at the pump was below $2.80 per gallon.

The lowest price Sunday night in North Escambia was $2.94 at stations on Muscogee Road and on Highway 29. In Pensacola, a low of $2.75 could be found at on station on Nine Mile Road.

The delta strain of COVID-19 continues to drive fuel prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “The busy summer driving season ends in September and market watchers are worried that COVID-19 will cause demand to drop more dramatically than it has in previous years. If crude oil and gasoline futures hold at current levels, prices at the pump could drop more than 20 cents per gallon in the weeks to come.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.