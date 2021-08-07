Escambia Reports 1,944 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week; Hospitalizations Increase

There were 1,944 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health.

Baptist, Ascension Sacred Heart and West Florida hospitals reported a combined 268 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 38,193 (+1,944)

Positivity Rate Last Week: 25%

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 21,319 (+1,118)

Positivity Rate Last Week: 29.5%

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 2,725,450 (+134,506)

Case positivity rate: 18.5%

Deaths: 39,695 (+175)

FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate; the number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities has been removed.