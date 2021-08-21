Escambia County’s Unemployment Rate Decreases By Half A Point

The unemployment rate in Escambia County declined by half a percentage point last month, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 5.1% in July, down from 5.6% in June. That represents 7,866 people out of work out of a county workforce of 154,835. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 9.8%, or 14,353 people.

The area’s private sector employment increased by 5,300 jobs over the year, an increase of 3.5 percent. The Pensacola area labor force in July 2021 increased by 13,788 over the year, a 6.0 percent increase. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 2,100 jobs.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in July 2021, up 0.1 percentage point from the June 2021 rate, and down 6.4 percentage points from a year ago.