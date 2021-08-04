Escambia County (AL) High School Coach Dies In Mobile Wreck

August 4, 2021

A local high school coach died in a wreck Monday in Mobile.

The Mobile Police Department said 39-year old Kasuan D. Bullard was pronounced deceased at the scene of a traffic crash Monday morning on the Cochran Causeway. Bullard was a football and basketball coach at Escambia County High School in Atmore.

Bullard was attempting to make a U-turn when his vehicle collided with a dump truck, according to Mobile Police.

The driver of truck was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

