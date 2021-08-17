ECSO Report: Man ‘Beat’ Wife, Bit Her Ear, Shot At Her As She Ran For Help

A local man is charged with assaulting his wife, “beating” her, biting her ear and shooting at her as she ran away.

William Scott Taylor Janes, 49, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and battery domestic violence.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Enon community southwest of Walnut Hill where the victim told deputies that her husband assaulted her, bit her ear and shot at her.

Janes was taken into custody, with deputies noting in their report that he appeared to be heavily intoxicated and had blood on his pants.

The victim told deputies that Janes had been drinking heavily for days and became angry because she wanted to go to church without him. He then “beat her” and bit her ear causing a permanent injury, according to an arrest report. She refused to elaborate further on the specifics of “beat her”.

She ran toward a neighbor’s house and heard at least two gunshots as he stated that he was going to kill her, the report continues.

According to the ECSO, Janes stated that he had been drinking, went to sleep, and did not remember anything else.

Janes remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $95,000.