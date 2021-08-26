Dump Truck Driver Seriously Injured In Cantonment Rollover Crash

August 26, 2021

A dump truck driver was seriously injured when his truck overturned Thursday morning in Cantonment.

Firefighters worked about 20 minutes to extricate the 51-year old driver from the wreckage on Muscogee Road near Beulah Road. The driver was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash about 8:10 a.m. was due to a mechanical failure as the driver attempted to make a right turn.

The Cantonment, Beulah, Bellview, and Brent stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded, along with Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

