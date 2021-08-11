DeSantis Passes Out $1,000 Bonuses To Escambia County Deputies

Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis presented $1,000 bonus checks to deputies at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for their work during the pandemic.

DeSantis joined Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons in presentig the one-time bonuses through the “Florida’s Heroes” initiative.

“Florida’s first responder relief checks allow us to show our appreciation to the law enforcement officers who have remained on the front lines, continuing to keep our neighborhoods safe,” DeSantis said during the afternoon press conference at the ECSO. “Over the course of the past year and a half, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has protected and served us all, no matter the circumstance.”

The initiative is to recognize law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and firefighters in the state of Florida with a one-time relief payment of up to $1,000 as an appreciation of the many selfless sacrifices made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When law enforcement takes the oath to serve and protect our communities it means we stand at the front line of disasters, whether it’s a hurricane or global pandemic,” said Simmons. “The men and women of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office didn’t get the option to stay home. We still had to protect and serve even though our families may have been battling the effects of COVID-19. I want to thank Governor DeSantis for his steadfast support of law enforcement and all first responders. He has maintained his support in word and deed, and it matters to the frontline heroes. In these difficult times, it is good to know that we have the support of our community and support from the highest levels of state government.”

The Department of Economic Opportunity was allocated approximately $208 million to distribute one-time relief payment of up to $1,000 to over 193,000 first responders, including more than 49,000 sworn law enforcement officers, 40,000 EMTs, 35,000 firefighters and 33,000 paramedics across the state. Payments will be issued and mailed to employee mailing addresses provided by the employer.

“Law enforcement officers in our state make countless sacrifices as they serve our communities,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said during the presentation. “It is an honor to support Governor DeSantis in his mission to provide relief checks to our first responders in Florida.”

Pictured: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons handed out one-time $1,000 bonus checks to deputies Tuesday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.