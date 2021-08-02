COVID Vaccines Available This Week In Century, Brownsville From Community Health

Community Health Northwest Florida is reopening their Brownsville vaccination clinic and will offer the vaccine twice this week in Century.

The clinic inside the Brownsville Community Center will be open to individuals age 18 and older every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. Participants will have the choice of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Community Health will also hold vaccination clinics in Century Tuesday and Wednesday:

Tuesday, August 3

CHNWF Century Pediatrics – 501 Church Street, Century Time: 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vaccine: Pfizer (age 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (age 18+)



Wednesday, August 4

CHNWF Century Pediatrics – 501 Church Street, Century Vaccine: Pfizer (age 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (age 18+) Time: 3-5 p.m.



Persons wishing to participate in any CHNWF vaccination clinic may call the Community Health Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment or simply walk in at their convenience during regular operating hours.

All participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment. Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine and should not enter clinic facility.

Pictured: Community Health Northwest Florida Century Pediatrics. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.