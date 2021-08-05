Century Struggles With A ‘Breach Of Contract’ For A Wedding, And A Nonprofit Group’s Lease

The Century Town Council voted this week to allow a wedding to be held in a town community center for free due to a bad contract, and considered how to best solve a lease problem with a nonprofit group.

Community Center Wedding

Nancy Riley of Ewing Drive in Atmore rented the Century Community Center, also known as the Ag Building, for November 13, 2021, for $380, including security provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office as required by the town. Ewing and town employee Emily Easterling signed the agreement on June 22. Riley stated the building would be used for a wedding and reception.

The problem, according to Council President Luis Gomez, is that the agreement was “null and void” because it was made using an updated contract that has not yet been approved by the council. It was an draft of an updated form containing language referencing CDC guidelines and illnesses. The council is still in the midst of updating rental policies with no formal action to date on that version.

“I think you should get it for free for breach of contract,” Gomez told Riley at a recent council meeting.

Stating “this is religious ceremony” Gomez asked for a motion to allow Riley to use the building for free. The motion passed 4-0, with no opportunity provided for public comment. Council member Leonard White was not present.

Community Group Lease

Northwest Florida Community Outreach (NWFCO) is a nonprofit that has held numerous food giveaways and other public benefit events over the last year at the Century Business Center on Pond Street, a former school site. The most recent food giveaway was held there on July 31.

Representing NWFCO, former mayor Henry Hawkins approached the council asking for the renewals of the group’s lease for one classroom in the building and required a lease of a second room so the group can expand their food giveaways and other benefit events. The original lease would have been signed during Hawkins’ term as mayor, which ended January 4.

Interim city manager Vernon Prather said he does not think the town has a copy of that lease, if it was every formally executed.

Hawkins said there was a lease that expired earlier in the summer, and the charity wanted assurance with a new lease that they could continue to operate from the town-owned building. Hawkins said he had tried in good faith with current Mayor Ben Boutwell to obtain a lease extension.

Gomez offered a temporary solution — allow Hawkins to bring his copy of the lease to town hall, add the other classroom, and sign.

“You come down here tomorrow and present your contract. Let them run a copy off and y’all make a new agreement on the spot,” Gomez told Hawkins, saying that would cover the group legally until a formal contract is completed.

“What should be happening is they just continue up under the terms of the old contract until they come up with a new one,” council member Dynette Lewis concurred.

“Whatever the number building that he wants added, please put it on the old contract, give him that contract to sign, and then send it to us (the council) so we know that he has it. Then you are covered, and then you (Hawkins) don’t have to come back,” council member James Lewis stated.

The council voted 4-0 for “what Mr. Smith just said”, with no chance for public comment.

NorthEscambia.com made a formal public records request Tuesday morning for any lease between the town and Northwest Florida Community Outreach. Our request extended to any executed lease, any draft or any copy provided by Hawkins or another person. As of Thursday night, related to NWFCO, we had only received an unsigned draft lease agreement from January 2021.

Pictured: A previous Northwest Florida Community Outreach food distribution at the Century Business Center on March 27, 2021. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.