Central Water Works Extends Office Closure After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

August 6, 2021

Central Water Works has extended their office closure through August 16.

The utility’s office was closed August 2 after staff exposure to COVID-19, and a Central Water Works employee tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5.

Following quarantine guidelines, the office will remain closed until Monday, August 16. Customers may leave payments in the dropbox on the front of the building, mail their payments, pay online at centralwaterworks.com, or call (850) 256-3849 to pay by phone.

Customers who need to connect or disconnect service, or have emergency issues should call the office at (850) 256-3849 for assistance.

