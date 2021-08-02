Cantonment Man Takes The Chess Challenge To Homeless Camp Under I-110

Rafael Lopez of Cantonment loves the game of chess, and he is passionate about sharing that love.

Sunday, he set up his oversized chess board in what might seem like a very unlikely place — a homeless camp under I-110 in Pensacola.

Lopez was met by a large group of men and women that call the tent city home. It was hot, almost noon, when Lopez arrived.

“You could see the mood change instantly when we pulled up. Curiously at first, then once they knew we were there for good, many of them assisted me with putting the board together,” he said.

He supplied the pizza, doughnuts and water. And he gave away about 20 chess boards to those who wanted to play in the future.

“They asked me if I was going to come back and it’s hard for me to turn down a game of chess with anyone, so I agreed to another Sunday at the end of the month,” he said.

“The Chess Challenge” is Lopez’s charity project. he said it is going to help the community by teaching better decisions through chess. He wants to create a “chess culture” in Escambia County and will fund a competitive tournament that will award a scholarship, cash or prizes.

“We brought a bunch of strangers at a homeless encampment together, and they were united through chess,” Lopez said.

Anyone that wants to help Lopez or participate in his next event can contact Lopez at RILopez818@gmail.com or call (850) 208-1996.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.