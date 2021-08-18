Blue Wahoos Get Series Opening Win Over Shuckers

The Wahoos fended off a late comeback-bid from the Biloxi Shuckers to win Tuesday’s series opener 2-1 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Leading 2-0 in the top of the eighth, turned a two-out error into a potential game-tying rally. After Galli Cribbs mishandled Alexander Palma’s groundball, Andrew Nardi walked back-to-back batters, which loaded the bases for Biloxi. That forced the Wahoos to bring in their closer, Colton Hock (S, 14), for a four-out save. The Shuckers brought in Chad Spanberger to pinch-hit (creating a right-on-left matchup), and he was able to draw a walk, which brought home Hayden Cantrelle (pinch-ran for Palma).

Fortunately for the Wahoos, Hock induced an inning-ending groundout from Gabe Holt to end the threat for the Shuckers. In the top of the ninth, Hock worked around a two-out single from Mitch Longo to close out the game and his 14th save of the year.

Kyle Nicolas (W, 2-0) did much of the heavy lifting for Pensacola to begin the game. The right-hander pitched five shutout innings and allowed three hits and four walks while striking out seven. In three starts at Blue Wahoos Stadium, Nicolas has pitched 15 shutout innings and has allowed a total of five hits, 11 walks, and has struck out 23.

Offensively, Pensacola took the lead in the third inning after Cribbs doubled and later scored on an RBI single from Peyton Burdick. The Wahoos doubled their edge in the fifth inning, when Burdick reached on an error and scored on JJ Bleday’s team-leading 17th double of the year. Chris Chinea also turned in a multi-hit performance with his 2-for-2 night that included a walk.

The home stand continues tomorrow night with RHP Max Meyer (6-1, 2.00) toeing the slab for Pensacola. Biloxi will send RHP Noah Zavolas (4-6, 5.01) to oppose him. Meyer in five previous starts against the Shuckers 3-0 with a 0.37 ERA (1 ER / 24.1 IP).