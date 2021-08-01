Bay Bridge, Highway 29, Nine Mile And More: This Week’s Construction Slow Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement - The Pensacola Bay Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, August 2, and Thursday, August 5. The lane restrictions will begin at the bridge approach in Gulf Breeze and extend for approximately 4,500-feet. Crews will be pouring concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure that remains under construction. In addition, there will be eastbound intermittent right lane closures 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 3 through Saturday, August 7 as crews paint barrier wall and install pier lighting.

North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the northbound side of the bridge as crews work to replace the southbound portion of the structure. Brief, intermittent lane closures are anticipated to continue through the end of the year as crews mobilize materials and equipment. Pile driving operations are underway and will take place during daytime hours. Nearby residents and commercial property owners may experience noise and vibration.

U.S. 29 from South of Muscogee Road (County Road (C.R.) 184) to Atmore Hwy (S.R. 97) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, August 1 through Friday, August 6 as crews perform striping operations and signal work.

West Cervantes (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project – Drivers will encounter inside lane closures between North Pace Boulevard and J Street to perform median improvement work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit on West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) between Dominguez Street and A Street has been permanently reduced to 30 mph.

Motorists can expect daytime shoulder closures the week of Monday, August 2 as crews place a watermain.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Drivers can expect the following traffic impacts the week of Monday, August 2: Intermittent lane closures and shifts 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on U.S. 29 between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 interchange. The on- and off-ramps at the U.S. 29/Nine Mile Road interchange may be reduced to a single lane during the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Signage will be in place and traffic flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists.

S.R. 291 (Davis Highway) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance North of the Langley Avenue Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures near O ’Charley’s 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 3 as crews perform underground utility operations.

Santa Rosa County

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Crews continue utility relocations, clearing, excavation, drainage improvements, and pond construction. There are no traffic impacts currently.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: The Pensacola Bay Bridge on Saturday, July 31. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.