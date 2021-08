Ascend Cares Volunteers Repair, Expand Boardwalk Trail At Escambia Westgate

Volunteers from Ascend Cares Pensacola worked to repair and widen the boardwalk at Escambia Westgate School.

The repairs will allow students with limited mobility to have access to a wooded area where they can enjoy and learn about nature.

The work was one of Ascend Care’s 10th anniversary projects.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.