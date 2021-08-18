Eight Arrested, Two Wanted For Catalytic Converter Thefts In Escambia County
August 18, 2021
Eight people have been arrested, and at least two more are wanted, in connection with the theft of about 50 catalytic converter thefts.
The 10 suspects were identified over the past eight months.
Those arrested are:
– Kevin Duane Opry, 36, Pensacola
– Edward Edward Boyd, 53, Pensacola
– Kerry Eugene Dickerson, 32, Pensacola
– Jared Gabriel Dragon, 21, homeless
– Da’Kurynin Jasean Powers, 27, Pensacola
– Richard George Holt, 52, Milton
– Joseph Wilson, 41, Cantonment
– Charles Kettering, 44, Cantonment
The two suspects still wanted are:
- Ana Marie Redd-Manulat, 30
- Michael Griffin, Jr., 23
“The number of reported catalytic converter thefts is over 300. Thieves crawl under vehicles and cut out the catalytic converter,” the ECSO said. “This has become a serious issue, and with the volume of reports, the ECSO anticipates more arrests and additional charges.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.
4 Responses to “Eight Arrested, Two Wanted For Catalytic Converter Thefts In Escambia County”
I can’t stand a thief.. They are of a lower life form.
On a side note, I’m glad my car is lowered an inch..
Good job ESCSO. One thing I hate and thats a thief. These people refuse to get a real job so they steal from honest hard working citizens. I have an old dog that would love to catch someone under one of my cars at night. He would go nuts!! HA! HA! HA!
Will the sheriff dept contact you if they have evidence one of these people stole yours? They took fingerprints when we called and made report. Wondering if they are checking all cases cause it’s been quite a while since it happened to us.
They are the worse type of criminal. Ones that victimize people for no reason other than to feed their habit.
Minimum of 5 years and during that time any and all monies earned in prison should be to pay back the victims.