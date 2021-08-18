Eight Arrested, Two Wanted For Catalytic Converter Thefts In Escambia County

Eight people have been arrested, and at least two more are wanted, in connection with the theft of about 50 catalytic converter thefts.

The 10 suspects were identified over the past eight months.

Those arrested are:

– Kevin Duane Opry, 36, Pensacola

– Edward Edward Boyd, 53, Pensacola

– Kerry Eugene Dickerson, 32, Pensacola

– Jared Gabriel Dragon, 21, homeless

– Da’Kurynin Jasean Powers, 27, Pensacola

– Richard George Holt, 52, Milton

– Joseph Wilson, 41, Cantonment

– Charles Kettering, 44, Cantonment

The two suspects still wanted are:

Ana Marie Redd-Manulat, 30

Michael Griffin, Jr., 23

“The number of reported catalytic converter thefts is over 300. Thieves crawl under vehicles and cut out the catalytic converter,” the ECSO said. “This has become a serious issue, and with the volume of reports, the ECSO anticipates more arrests and additional charges.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.