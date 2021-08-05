Alleged Check Kiting Lands Atmore Woman In Florida Jail On Fraud Charge

An alleged check kiting scheme landed an Atmore woman in the Escambia County Jail. Check kiting is form a check fraud that involves taking advantage of the float time to make user of nonexistent funds in a bank account.

Sherry Williams Rudolph, 33, of Atmore, was charged with third degree felony fraud. She was released on a $10,000 bond.

Rudolph and another person had a total of six accounts with Pen Air Federal Credit Union. They opened a joint account for checking and savings, and individual accounts were later opened, according to court documents.

Shortly after opening these accounts Rudolph began to move money around between accounts, and they began to deposit worthless checks at drive-thru ATMs in Escambia County, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators said Rudolph then wrote $2,820 in bad checks to herself and deposited them at Pen Air ATMs, mostly in Century. Pen Air records showed account balance inquiries to verify the funds were available, and then cash was withdrawn from ATMs, the report continues.

The second person followed the same process with bad checks, according to investigators.

All total, Pen Air reported a loss of over $5,000.

Escambia County court and jail records do not indicate the second party has been charged as of Thursday.