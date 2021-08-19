A Usual August Day: Sunshine, Afternoon And Evening Showers

August 19, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 