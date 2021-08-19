A Usual August Day: Sunshine, Afternoon And Evening Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.