A Usual August Day: Sunshine, Afternoon And Evening Showers
August 19, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
