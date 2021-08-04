ECSO Says Woman Kidnapped Two Children, Last Seen On Pine Forest Road

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two children and the woman that is suspected of kidnapping them.

Amy Patterson Cannon, 50, is wanted on two counts of kidnapping minors under the age of 13, according to the ECSO.

Investigators said Jonathan William Baker, 5, and Ashlynn Jeanette Patterson, 6, were last seen with Cannon about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Pine Forest Road.

Cannon was driving a 2011 silver Dodge caravan with the South Carolina tag #8408LH.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s office at (850) 436-9620.