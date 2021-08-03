Reported Century Battery Victim Dies; His Brother Recently Died After Being Found Injured Outside Bar

An adult male found injured after an aggravated battery call in Century two weeks ago has died. And he’s the brother of the man that recently died after being found injured outside a Century bar.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated battery report on Hilltop Road at Alger Road at 11:18 a.m. on July 18.

“A male was found with head injuries and unresponsive,” said ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard. “We are still investigating.”

The man passed away on July 28, 10 days after he was injured.

Family members tell NorthEscambia.com the victim as Chris Hunter — the brother of Greg Hunter, the man that died days after he was found injured outside a Century bar. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard about 10 p.m. on June 19 to find 60-year old Greg Hunter down in the parking lot. At the time, investigators said it was a homicide, and that he had been seriously beaten and left unconscious. But the Medical Examiner’s Office now says Hunter died of natural causes (click for an earlier story).

Southard said as of right now, investigators do not think the two incidents were related.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.