Reported Century Battery Victim Dies; His Brother Recently Died After Being Found Injured Outside Bar

August 1, 2021

An adult male found injured after an aggravated battery call in Century two weeks ago has died. And he’s the brother of the man that recently died after being found injured outside a Century bar.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated battery report on Hilltop Road at Alger Road at 11:18 a.m. on July 18.

“A male was found with head injuries and unresponsive,” said ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard. “We are still investigating.”

The man passed away on July 28, 10 days after he was injured.

Family members tell NorthEscambia.com  the victim as Chris Hunter — the brother of Greg Hunter, the man that died days after he was found injured outside a Century bar. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard about 10 p.m. on June 19 to find 60-year old Greg Hunter down in the parking lot. At the time, investigators said it was a homicide, and that he had been seriously beaten and left unconscious. But the Medical Examiner’s Office now says Hunter died of natural causes (click for an earlier story).

Southard said as of right now, investigators do not think the two incidents were related.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 