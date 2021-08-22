Escambia Man Sentenced To 10 Years Federal Prison On Meth Charges

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine ice.

According to court documents, 42-year old Cameron Alexander Michanowicz, distributed large amounts of methamphetamine ice from his residence and his business in Escambia County.

Federal prosecutors said many people from Baldwin County traveled to Pensacola to deal with Michanowicz and transported the drugs to Alabama for distribution. When federal agents obtained a search warrant for Michanowicz’s residence and business, firearms, drugs, several cellphones, computers, and cash were seized.

Michanowicz provided a statement to the agents after being advised of his Miranda rights in which he admitted his participation in the illegal distribution of drugs. Michanowicz was charged with the distribution of 10.4 kilograms of methamphetamine ice and one pound of heroin.

Chief United States District Court Judge Kristi K. Dubose imposed the 10-year sentence and ordered that Michanowicz would also serve five years on supervised release following his imprisonment. Michanowicz will also undergo testing and treatment for drug abuse, and he will be subject to a search of his person and premises upon reasonable suspicion during that time. No fine was imposed but Chief Judge Dubose ordered that Michanowicz pay $100 in special assessments.

The case was investigated by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Baldwin County Drug Task Force, and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.