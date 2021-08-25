10,000 Pound Food Giveaway Held In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee held a 10,000 pound food giveaway Tuesday afternoon.

It giveaway included food from Manna Food Panties and Feeding The Gulf Coast.

The food giveaway, although smaller some weeks, is held at 3:30 each Tuesday afternoon at Carver Park at 208 Webb Street. Florida residents can line up in their vehicles, single-file, around the park for the drive thru event.

Pictured Volunteers from Ascend Cares assisted with a 10,000 pound food giveaway Tuesday afternoon at Carver Park in Cantonment. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.