Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms Continue For Tuesday

July 20, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 