Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms Continue For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.