Walnut Hill Man Gets 25 Years For Felony Sexual Battery Of Teen Girl

A Walnut Hill man has been sentenced for the sexually battery of a teen girl prosecutors said he impregnated.

William Isaiah Dunsford, 42, was sentenced by Escambia County Circuit Court Judge Lee Robinson to 25 years in state prison.

He previously entered no contest pleas to two counts of sexual battery while in a position of custodial authority, one count of lewd or lascivious molestation, and one count of battery of a child by expelling certain fluids. He was sentenced to serve lifetime sexual offender probation upon his release from prison and was also designated as a sexual predator.

The investigation began in June 2019 after the victim went to her work supervisor and asked for more hours and a later shift. When the supervisor asked why, she admitted Dunsford had been sexually assaulting her since she was 13, according to an arrest report.

She was medically examined and a sexual battery kit was performed on her. Analysis was performed on the DNA collected during her examination, and it was confirmed to be Dunsford’s DNA. As a result, he was arrested and charged in January of 2020.

The victim told investigators that Dunsford had sex with her one or two times a week. She said Dunsford told her that he would take care of her, and when she turns 18 they would be together, according to an arrest report. The victim said multiple times that she did not want anything bad to happen to Dunsford “because she feels as though they are in a loving relationship” and she allowed him to have sex with her.

“He says that he loves me and I tell it to him back,” the victim stated, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

The victim was confirmed to be pregnant at the time of the report last June by the Department of Children and Families. She said her mother first refused to believe her when she said she was pregnant.