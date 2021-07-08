Wahoos And M-Braves Game Suspended Wednesday Due To Rain

July 8, 2021

Wednesday afternoon’s contest between the Blue Wahoos and the M-Braves was suspended due to rain and unplayable field conditions at Trustmark Park. The game was tied at 2-2 headed to the bottom of the fifth once the game was suspended.

In the top of the fifth inning and the Wahoos trailing 2-1, Pensacola initiated a rally that saw the visitors tie the game before the stoppage. With one out in the inning, Pensacola rattled off three consecutive singles before Blue Wahoo debutant Justin Twine lifted a sac fly to left field, which scored JJ Bleday. M-Brave starter Hayden Deal then dispatched J.D. Osborne before the heavens opened and play was halted.

Mississippi’s grounds crew and front office did all they could; but despite their best efforts, they were unable to pull the tarp over home plate and the dirt near first base. Once it became clear that the tarp was too heavy to move, it was obvious that baseball was done for the day.

Jake Eder—in his final start prior to the Futures Game in Denver—pitched 1.2 innings and allowed two runs, including a solo homer to Braden Shewmake. In total he allowed four hits and struck out four without walking a batter.

The plan entering tomorrow is to resume the game in the bottom of the fifth inning on Thursday beginning at 5:30. Once that game is concluded, the teams will play a seven-inning contest shortly after.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 