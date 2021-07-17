Those Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Continue Through The Weekend
July 17, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
