State Awards Almost $1.4 Million In Grants To Century And Jay

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced $1.375 in grants for the towns of Century and Jay.

Through the Florida Small Cities CDBG program, Century was awarded $700,000 to upgrade a sewage treatment plant serving three low- and moderate-income service areas. All three areas will benefit from the installation of new pumps, electrical and plumbing, and a new monitoring system and infiltration controls. Specifically, the grant will be used for a wastewater treatment plant sludge press and to rebuild sewage lift stations that serve the Pilgrim Lodge and Industrial Boulevard areas.

Century also received $35,000 through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Competitive Florida Partnership program for a workforce development initiative.

Jay received a $600,000 Florida Small Cities CDBG grant to resurface multiple streets located in four low- and moderate-income service areas.

A Community Planning Technical Assistance was grant of $40,000 awarded to Jay to update land development regulations based on Florida state statutes and Santa Rosa County restrictions.

DeSantis announced grants totaling more than $30 million to improve infrastructure, community redevelopment and job creation in small and rural Florida communities.

“Florida’s rural communities are vital to the well-being and prosperity of our state, and my administration is committed to helping them thrive,” said DeSantis. “The more than $30 million we are awarding today will help ensure that our small and rural communities have the infrastructure and funding they need to create jobs and strengthen their economic resiliency.

Pictured: The Century Wastewater Treatment Plant. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.