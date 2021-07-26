Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On I-10

July 26, 2021

A small plane made an emergency landing on I-10 near Milton Sunday evening after the pilot ran out of fuel.

Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol they observed the single engine plane circle around before landing on the interstate. Troopers arrived to find the plane safely on the shoulder of the roadway and the pilot unharmed.

“It’s not every day we respond to an airplane on the interstate,” said FHP Lt. Jason King.

The pilot made his own arrangement to have the plane removed from I-10.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the emergency landing.

Photos courtesy Florida Highway Patrol for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

