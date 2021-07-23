Showers And Thunderstorms Possible, Otherwise Hot

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.