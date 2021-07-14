Scattered Storms, Otherwise Partly Sunny

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.