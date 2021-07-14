Santa Rosa Administrator Dan Schebler Resigns; Brad Baker Named Acting Assistant Administrator

Santa Rosa County Administrator Dan Schebler resigned Tuesday, and Brad Baker has been has been named the acting assistant county administrator effective Monday, July 19.

Baker is currently the Santa Rosa County Public Safety director.

“Brad is an exceptional public servant and a valued and respected team member,” said Schebler. “I know he will continue his commitment to excellence as the acting assistant county administrator.”

After over four years of service to Santa Rosa County, Schebler submitted a letter Tuesday to “voluntarily terminate his employment agreement” with Santa Rosa County in 90 days.

Baker started working for the county in 1988 and comes with over 25 years of service to Santa Rosa County in public safety and many more in the emergency services field. Baker is also actively involved in his community serving as the fire chief of Allentown Volunteer Fire Department.

“It has been my honor and pleasure to serve the board, the citizens and dedicated staff of Santa Rosa County as their administrator,” said Schebler. “I appreciate the trust and confidence the board gave me and am truly humbled to have had the opportunity to work with so many dedicated public servants, engaged citizens and community groups that are committed to excellence in service to our county.”

The Santa Rosa County commissioners will discuss next steps at a future meeting.

Pictured: Santa Rosa County Administrator Dan Schebler (left) and Brad Baker, newly named acting assistant county administrator. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.