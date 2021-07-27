Sally Marie Shively

Sally Marie Shively, 82, of Potterville, Mi. passed away July 23 2021. Sally had moved to Pensacola, Florida in 2017.

She was born to the late Donald and Marguerite Morrissey, April 3,1939, in Potterville, MI. Sally was born at home and was one of five children. Victor, Verda, Sandra and Joseph. Although Sally dropped out of High school, she was determined to get her high school diploma and returned to school at age 45 to receive her GED.

Sally lived in Potterville until 1989 when she relocated to Charlotte and finally to Pensacola in 2017. Sally is survived by her five children: Gary Martis of Michigan, Troy Martis of Michigan, Tony Martis of Michigan, Barry Shively of Florida and Mindy Robertson of Minnesota. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Sally was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking homemade meals for her family and was known for her wonderful baking. She was a devout Christian and loved to attend church with her friends and family. Sally was also an amazing and accomplished crocheter.

Sally spent a great deal of time throughout her life giving back to her community through her charitable acts. Sally worked for years delivering meals on wheels, volunteered at schools to help children with reading disabilities and worked as a hospice volunteer. She also regularly donated blood and throughout her life gave over 25 gallons. Sally gave endlessly to many charities, but focused a great deal on disabled veterans. There was no limit to her selfless acts.

Sally was also a superb dancer and loved to have a great time laughing and joking with friends and family. She was friendly to everyone she met and would often say, “I’ve never met a stranger”. Her family is immensely proud of the legacy she has left behind and will forever miss her beautiful smiling face.

Sally will be cremated followed by a private memorial with her family.