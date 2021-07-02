Reported Plane Crash Near Flomaton Unfounded; Low Flying Plane Will Be In The Area Next Several Days

A reported plane crash northeast of Flomaton was unfounded, and authorities say a low flying aircraft may be in the area for the next several days.

About 8:55 this morning, the Flomaton Police Department received a call of a possible plane down in the area of Highway 31 and Wolf Log Road at Pollard, about five miles northeast of Flomaton and Century. First responders searched the area for about an hour, and the ShandsCair 6 medical helicopter responded for an aerial search.

It was confirmed about 9:45 a.m. that the plane had not crashed, but instead was conducting aerial inspections for Alabama Power.

The plane was reported to be red and white. Authorities and NorthEscambia.com received several reports that the plane was flying just over the treetops, and it was seen over Flomaton shortly before the reported crash. The person reporting the crash stated that the plane appeared to be flying low and erratically just before they though the aircraft went down.

Officials said the plane will be continuing to fly low over the area the next several days as power line inspections continue.

NorthEscambia.com graphic. The red circle indicates the area of the reported plane crash.