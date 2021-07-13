Rain Is Likely Again Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.