Rain Chances Increase
July 18, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
