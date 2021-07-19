Rain Chances At 90% For Monday And Tuesday
July 19, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
