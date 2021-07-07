More Showers, More Thunderstorms Likely Wednesday
July 7, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
