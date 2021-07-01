Man Found Beaten In Century Bar Parking Lot Has Died
July 1, 2021
Authorities say a man found beaten outside a Century bar has died.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard about 10 p.m. on June 19 to find the victim beaten and down in the parking lot.
Witnesses told deputies that Hunter was seen involved in a “shoving match” in the parking lot, but he did not appeared injured. The witnesses went inside the bar, and when they went back outside, they found Hunter unconscious and bleeding, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A family member told NorthEscambia.com that Hunter remained in a coma and never regained consciousness.
No matter what happen I pray for the family an I hope they find out who did this.nobpdy deserves being beaten that baddie hope somebody comes forward
Unfortunately nobody will speak a word ! And it is bullcrap! I’ve been to that bar plenty of times to know that nobody there cares about its clients/customers and its always going to end up as an oh well not just this generation but everyone has went to shame there is no more greater good is people trying to keep their name from dirt but this community comes from dirt and sweat from a working man or woman’s brow …. this is sad and Unfortunately a family with no say has to live with the lifelong burden
This is very sad as my husband was also in an altercation last October and wound up in the hospital with a severe brain bleed. No one knew what happened at first then of course everyone had their own story later. I believe the bar should have more than one camera other that the one right at the door. I do pray for this person’s family and friends and hope they get justice for what has been done.
See something, say something. Leos cannot be everywhere even though they try.
Anonymous tip line.
This is now a homicide!!! Someone knows what happened and it’s time for you to speak up!!! Who was he in shoving match with?
My deepest regrets and condolences to his family. Me and Gregg always got along some what and his brother jj I always respected. I know a few others but I do not know some of his sibblings however I hope he gets justice. Fdle knew him. And I do not believe they will do their job. Florida seems to pick and choose especially in c-town