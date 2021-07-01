Man Found Beaten In Century Bar Parking Lot Has Died

Authorities say a man found beaten outside a Century bar has died.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard about 10 p.m. on June 19 to find the victim beaten and down in the parking lot.

Witnesses told deputies that Hunter was seen involved in a “shoving match” in the parking lot, but he did not appeared injured. The witnesses went inside the bar, and when they went back outside, they found Hunter unconscious and bleeding, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A family member told NorthEscambia.com that Hunter remained in a coma and never regained consciousness.

