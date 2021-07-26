Man Charged With Aggravated Battery Of His Girlfriend In Century

A man is facing two felony charges after allegedly head-butting and biting his girlfriend during an argument at a Century apartment complex.

Melvin Shamar Pleasant, age 21 of Flomaton, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

Pleasant and his girlfriend of four months were “hanging out together” at her apartment on West Highway 4. The report states she said, “he accused her of changing who she is on him,” leading to an argument that turned violent. She told deputies that she hid a gun belonging to Pleasant because she was afraid he would us it to shoot her.

He allegedly head-butted her in the face and bit her twice during the argument. The Escambia County Sheriff’s office said her eye was stitched closed due to an injury, and she received treatment at Jay Hospital for bite injuries to a finger and her wrist.

The victim later turned the gun over to the ECSO.

Pleasant remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with set at $27,500.