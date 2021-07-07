M-Braves Take Series Opener, Tied With Wahoos For First Place

The M-Braves surged past the Wahoos late in Tuesday’s series opener and defeated the Wahoos 8-1 at Trustmark Park.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Mississippi scored twice off Tyler Stevens courtesy of back-to-back homers from Jalen Miller and Greyson Jenista to put the M-Braves up 5-1. Any hopes for a comeback bid were erased after the hosts scored three more runs in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of three walks and two hits allowed by the Pensacola bullpen.

Edward Cabrera’s fourth start with the Wahoos got off to a slow start as each of the first three hitters for Mississippi rattled off base hits. Justin Dean and Trey Harris each singled before an RBI single from Drew Lugbauer put the M-Braves up 1-0.

After that Cabrera looked like his usual self, striking out Atlanta’s top catching prospect Shea Langeliers before inducing a double-play ground ball from Braden Shewmake.

Pensacola tied the game in the top of the third thanks to back-to-back hits of their own. Riley Mahan floated a single into right field before Jhon Nunez poked a double into the right-field corner that scored Mahan from first.

Unfortunately for Pensacola, the offense would end there as Pensacola was held to a total of five hits while the club struck out 17 times. Mississippi retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after a leadoff walk to Lugbauer and consecutive singles from Langeliers and Shewmake.

With the loss the Wahoos and M-Braves are now 32-22 and have the best records in the Double-A South. The series continues tomorrow afternoon as LHP Jake Eder (3-2, 1.03) is expected to make the start for the Wahoos. He will be opposed by LHP Hayden Deal (1-2, 3.83).