‘Hungry To Read’ Provides Books And Groceries At Century, Tryon And Main Libraries

Children and their families were able to receive a bag of groceries and a free book Wednesday at three libraries in Escambia County.

FoodRaising Friends, the Escambia County School District and West Florida Public Libraries hosted “Hungry to Read”.

The books and groceries were distributed to children and families at the Century, Tryon and Main libraries. The books were furnished by Navy Federal Credit Union

Pictured: A book and grocery distribution Wednesday morning at the Century Branch Library. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.