Hot, Heat Index Reaching Around 105 Today; Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.