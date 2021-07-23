Highway 29, Molino Road Intersection Partially Blocked By Morning Wreck

A Friday morning crash on Highway 29 closed part of a Molino intersection and injured at least one person.

The two vehicle crash was reported about 9:50 a.m. at Highway 29 and Molino Road, blocking both southbound lanes. The Florida Highway Patrol diverted traffic around the crash through a turn lane.

At least one person was reported transported to the hospital by Escambia County with injuries that were not considered serious. The FHP is investigating the cause of the wreck.

NorthEsambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.