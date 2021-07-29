Heat Advisory In Effect: Heat Index Up To About 108 Degrees Today

A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area through Friday evening.

Dangerous heat with maximum heat index values between 106 and 112 are expected across much of the region on Thursday and Friday.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, according to the National Weather Service.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings around 108.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

Friday: Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.