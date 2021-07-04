Happy 4th Of July! Our Forecast Calls For More Afternoon Showers And Storms

July 4, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

