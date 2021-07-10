Good Chance Of Afternoon Storms Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.