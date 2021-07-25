GoFundMe Created For Volunteer Firefighter In Need Of Kidney Transplant

Last week, we introduced you to a local volunteer firefighter in need of an immediate kidney translate and told you how to donate to the Cody Green Transplant Fundraiser on Facebook.

After numerous people asked about making donations some other way than Facebook, a GoFundMe account was created. To donate on GoFundMe, click or tap here.

Cody Green and his wife Sarah have a two-year old son. Cody is a Florida Forest Service wildland firefighter, and he is a volunteer firefighter at the Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue.

Cody suffers from focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a serious condition in which scar tissue develops in parts of the kidney, and it can lead to full kidney failure.

About a year and a half ago he was at 40% kidney function, and doctors thought he would be able to live without dialysis or need of transplant until he was older in his 40s or 50s. But about six months ago he had only 15% kidney function left and within two months was at just 7%.

Comments

One Response to “GoFundMe Created For Volunteer Firefighter In Need Of Kidney Transplant”

  1. Anonymous Me on July 25th, 2021 12:57 am

    How can someone find information on getting tested to be a kidney donor for him?

    Thanks!





