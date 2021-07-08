FDC Announces $1,000 Hiring Bonus At Century And Santa Rosa Correctional Institutions

July 8, 2021

The Florida Department of Corrections has announced $1,000 hiring bonuses for Century Correctional Institution, Santa Rosa Correctional Institution and other facilities across the state.

The $1,000 hiring bonus is for newly certified correctional officers.

No experience is necessary to apply, and all training is provided. During training and academy, noncertified officers receive a competitive starting salary and benefits, including health insurance, on day one of their new career in public safety.

Upon successful completion of the basic training academy, newly certified officers at qualifying institutions will receive the bonus. Additional benefits such as a biannual uniform allowance, state college tuition waivers and criminal justice incentive pay become available after certification.

To qualify, interested applicants must:

  • Be at least 18 years of age (no maximum age restriction)
  • Be a United States Citizen
  • Possess a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Possess a valid driver’s license
  • Pass a drug test and physical examination
  • Pass a background investigation and fingerprinting, which includes but is not limited to; no felony convictions; no misdemeanor involving perjury or false statement; no misdemeanor conviction of domestic violence.
  • Must demonstrate good moral character as determined by a thorough background investigation.

For more information, visit FLDOCjobs.com

